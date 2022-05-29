Gujarat Titans' speedster Lockie Ferguson clocked the fastest ball of IPL 2022 when he bowled at 157.3 kmph in the final of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). Ferguson achieved the feat in the fifth over of the match.

Notably, Ferguson, who came into the playing eleven in place of Alzarri Joseph, surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik, who had bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 157 kph against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Interestingly, Umran Malik won the 'Fastest Delivery of the Match' award in each of SRH's 14 matches in IPL 2022. The 22-year-old won a total cash prize of ₹14 lakh (Rs 1 lakh per match). He ended his IPL 2022 campaign on a high note, having taken a total of 22 wickets in 14 matches, at an average of 20.18.

Talking about the IPL 2022 final, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans.

While this is Rajasthan's second final of the tournament after winning the inaugural edition in 2008, Gujarat are making their first appearance in the title clash in their IPL debut season. The Titans could have a significant psychological edge in this contest having won against the Royals in the first qualifier en route to the final. Add to that the expected full house in their own backyard at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with a world-highest capacity of 132,000, and the Titans could easily run out the firm favorites.