हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal claims Purple Cap, becomes only third spinner to achieve feat

Yuzvendra Chahal was needed one wicket in the IPL 2022 final to beat RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga behind. Chahal removed GT captain Hardik Pandya. 

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals&#039; Yuzvendra Chahal claims Purple Cap, becomes only third spinner to achieve feat
Source/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap of IPL 2022 after claiming the 27th wicket of the season against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Sunday. Chahal removed GT captain Hardik Pandya in the 14th over of the second innings.

The leggy returned with the figures of 1/20 in four overs. Chahal needed one wicket to overtake Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga's tally of 26 wickets. Chahal became only third spinner and second Indian spinner to claim the Purple Cap. RR spinner also become the bowler with fourth highest wickets in a single season of the IPL

More to follow...

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Yuzvendra Chahalrajasthan royals
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya claims THIS record with 3-wicket haul, joins Anil Kumble in elite list

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Videography of Gyanvapi survey should be made public, demands Hindu side