Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap of IPL 2022 after claiming the 27th wicket of the season against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Sunday. Chahal removed GT captain Hardik Pandya in the 14th over of the second innings.

Most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season Yuzi in Pink is such a treat. pic.twitter.com/QU6aKCSrw6 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2022

The leggy returned with the figures of 1/20 in four overs. Chahal needed one wicket to overtake Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga's tally of 26 wickets. Chahal became only third spinner and second Indian spinner to claim the Purple Cap. RR spinner also become the bowler with fourth highest wickets in a single season of the IPL

