After almost two months of action, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is at its deciding point, where newbies Gujarat Titans and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will square off against each other to lift the glittering silverware at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29).

For Gujarat, winning the trophy at their home ground will be the perfect ending to their season of firsts, where they exceeded every pre-tournament expectation, becoming the table-toppers and then earning a direct ticket to the title clash.

For Rajasthan, making an appearance in the final after winning their only title in 2008, it will be a golden opportunity to pay a superb tribute to their leader of the inaugural trophy run and leg-spin legend, Shane Warne.

Notably, with IPL being the richest T20 league played in the world, a lot of handsome awards are set to be given after the final on Sunday including the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player, and fair play among many others. Moreover, the winning and runners up teams will get whopping cash prizes.

Here's the full list of cash awards that will be given after the IPL 2022 final:

Winner: The winning team will get a cash prize of ₹20 crores from BCCI for becoming the champions of IPL.

Runners-up: The other finalist will receive ₹13 crores from BCCI for finishing in the second position.

Third place: The team which lost Qualifier 2(RCB) will be given a cash prize of ₹7 crore by BCCI.

Fourth place: The team which lost the Eliminator(LSG) will be given a cash prize of ₹6.5 crore by BCCI.

Orange Cap: The batsman with the most runs is awarded IPL Orange Cap and a cash reward of ₹15 lakh. (RR's Jos Buttler is leading the tally)

Purple Cap: The bowler who takes the most number of wickets is awarded with a Purple Cap and a cash prize of ₹15 lakh. (RR's Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the tally)

IPL Emerging Player of the Tournament: The player will get a cash reward of ₹20 lakh.

Maximum Sixes Award in IPL 2022: The winner will get a cash reward of ₹12 lakh

Game-changer of the season: The winner of the game-changer of the season will get a cash reward ₹12 lakh

Super Striker of the season: The winner of the Super Striker of the season of IPL 2022 will get a cash reward of ₹15 lakh.

Most Valuable Player of the season: The winner will receive prize money of ₹12 lakh.

Fair Play Award: The team that earned maximum points in fair play throughout the season will also receive a cash reward.