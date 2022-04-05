IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood to be available for RCB on THESE dates

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Even though he was not part of the Australia squad that will complete their tour of Pakistan on Tuesday with the lone T20 match in Lahore, Glenn Maxwell has to wait until April 6 to make his first appearance 

RCB's Glenn Maxwell with Yuzvendra Chahal. (Source: Twitter)

Royals Challengers Bangalore can avail the services of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in their upcoming IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians on April 9, said the team’s head coach Mike Hesson.  Despite joining the camp after completing his mandatory quarantine period, Maxwell will not be available for RCB’s game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (April 5) due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia for their contracted players.

Even though he was not part of the Australia squad that will complete their tour of Pakistan on Tuesday with the lone T20 match in Lahore, Maxwell has to wait until April 6 to make his first appearance for RCB in ongoing edition of the lucrative T20 league.

“It’s pretty clear from Cricket Australia’s point of view that no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, regardless of when they arrive here, they can’t play before the 6th of April,” Hesson said in a video shared on RCB’s official twitter page. “We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi (Maxwell) will be with us and available from the 9th.”

Josh Hazlewood unlikely before April 12 game

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn’t yet joined the RCB team bubble for IPL 2022 and is unlikely to be available for at least another week. Hazlewood, who was a part of the Australian squad during the Pakistan series, will be joining the franchise in next couple of days and will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before being available for selection.

“Hazlewood would be joining the team in next couple of days. Unlike others, he didn’t directly link up with his franchise post Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons,” an IPL source told news agency PTI.

The Australian players are supposed to be available after April 6 and had Hazlewood completed his quarantine by now, he could have played the game against Mumbai Indians on April 9. However, since he would take another few days to arrive, the likely match for which he could be available post completion of quarantine is the one against Chennai Super Kings on April 12.

(with PTI inputs)

