IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell to marry fiancé Vini Raman just before T20 league, wedding card in Tamil goes viral

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to tie the knot next month, possibly days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RCB star will marry his Indian-origin finance, Vini Raman, on March 27. The wedding card for the big occasion has been printed in the Tamil and has gone viral on social media.

Actress Kasturi Shankar shared the wedding card which left fans in awe. She wrote, “GlennvMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini!”

See picture of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s wedding invitation here…

Maxwell and Vini had got engaged to each other just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The couple have been dating for a long while and have been captured together since 2017. Vini has done her studies in the field of medical science from Mentone Girls secondary college and is a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne.

