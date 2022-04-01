IPL 2022: Good news for KKR fans as Pat Cummins joins squad ahead of today's match vs Punjab Kings

Ahead of the IPL 2022 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Australian Test team captain and pacer Pat Cummins arrived in Indian after playing in Test series vs Pakistan.

Cummins, however, will not be able to take part in KKR's match vs Punjab as he will need to go through the three-day quarantine period upon his arrival.

But this is still a big boost for KKR whose next match after playing Punjab is on April 6 vs Mumbai Indians and Cummins will be expected to play in that match.

KKR are currently placed at No 5 in the current rankings with one win that came against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener on March 26 at Wankhede cricket stadium.

They would be looking to pull off another win at Wankhede vs another team with 'Kings' in their name.

Here are the Probable 11 of both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Sam Billings, 6 Sheldon Jackson (wk), 7 Andre Russell/Chamika Karunaratne/Mohammad Nabi, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Mayank Agarwal (capt), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Raj Bawa, 6 M Shahrukh Khan, 7 Odean Smith, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Rahul Chahar