IPL 2022: Governing Council to meet today, finalising mega auction dates and venue on the agenda

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council will be meeting on Tuesday (January 11) to finalise the modalities of the mega auction for the upcoming 15th season of the T20 league. The auction are set to take place next month in Bengaluru but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to finalise the dates and venue for the mega auction.

“Our entire focus now is on to conduct successful IPL Auction. We will discuss the way forward in GC Meeting and finalize everything”, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel was quoted as saying by InsideSport website.

The BCCI is concerned about the COVID-19 situation in India. The IPL auction were earlier planned to held on February 12 and 13th in Bengaluru. But seeing the current situation, auction can be moved out of Bengaluru.

Here are the IPL Governing Council meeting agenda…

1. IPL 2022 auction date and Venue

2. IPL 2022 auction modalities & operations

3. New deadline for Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchise to finalise their 3 signings

4. Formal Clearance of Letter of Intent to Lucknow, Ahmedabad IPL Teams

5. Discussion on IPL 2022 schedule and venues

6. IPL Media Rights Tender

Meanwhile, Team India and former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise. Sources in the know of developments confirmed to news agency ANI that Hardik is indeed being looked like a captain prospect for Ahmedabad.

“Yes, Hardik Pandya is being looked at as the skipper for Ahmedabad. The final decision is expected to come out soon,” a source told ANI.

The 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru in the second week of February. “The auction will be in Bengaluru, the exact date is not finalised. But it would be held between February 11-13,” the source added.

In November last year, all the existing IPL franchises had revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season. Hardik Pandya was released from Mumbai Indians and the all-rounder will lead the newly formed Ahmedabad-based IPL team in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

(with ANI inputs)