हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: GT batter Shubman Gill REVEALS he faced 'back issues' during knock against LSG

GT opener Shubman Gill scored unbeaten 63 to help his team against LSG in IPL 2022 clash on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: GT batter Shubman Gill REVEALS he faced &#039;back issues&#039; during knock against LSG
GT opener Shubman Gill (Source: Twitter)

After playing the crucial knock of 63 runs against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill revealed that he was having some problems with his back during the clash.

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for Play-offs this season as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs at MCA Stadium in Pune. GT bowled out LSG for 82 in just 13.5 overs in a low-scoring match in which they had scored 144/4 in 20 overs.

"Always pleasing when you're there till the end and finish the game for your team. I didn't expect the ball to seam as much at the start. It was nipping around, and then I expected the spinners to get some turn. I think they didn't bowl up much," said Gill in a post-match presentation.

"Had Krunal pitched it up, it would have been tougher. It helped us turn the singles over. Not a lot of people gave us a chance at the start, but great to qualify now. The ground was soft and I had a bit of back issues, but hopefully, it would all be fine," he added.

After Gill's knock helped GT in posting a total of 144 runs on the board, it was Rashid Khan, who emerged as the star and scalped four wickets. Apart from him, Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal scalped two wickets each and bundled out LSG at 82.

GT have 18 points with nine wins out of 12 IPL matches they have played. GT have made it to the playoffs in their first outing in IPL.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Gujarat TitansShubman GillLucknow Super Giants
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Blame game in LSG after HUMILIATING defeat against GT, skipper KL Rahul says THIS

Must Watch

PT20M19S

Today's Astro Show: how will be your day today ?