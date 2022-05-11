हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: GT leggie Rashid Khan becomes only third bowler to achieve THIS feat

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan had a fantastic game, scalping 4/24 in his 3.5 overs. These included wickets of Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, which helped his side skittle out LSG for 82 and win the game by 62 runs.   

IPL 2022: GT leggie Rashid Khan becomes only third bowler to achieve THIS feat
File image (Source: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has completed 450 wickets in the T20 format, becoming the only third bowler to do so after West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and South African leggie Imran Tahir. 

The leggie accomplished this feat during his side's match against Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Friday.

Khan had a fantastic game, scalping 4/24 in his 3.5 overs. These included wickets of Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, which helped his side skittle out LSG for 82 and win the game by 62 runs. 

The Afghanistan spinner is having a great IPL season so far, having taken 15 wickets at an average of 21.66 and an economy of 6.79.

Coming to the match, superb efforts from the Gujarat Titans attack, led by Rashid Khan (4/24), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/7) and Yash Dayal (2/24) destroyed the LSG batting line-up, restricting it to 82/10, winning the game by 62 runs. 

With exception of Quinton De Kock (11), Deepak Hooda (27) and Avesh Khan (12), nobody could touch double digits for the side. 

Tight bowling by Lucknow Super Giants, led by the duo of Avesh Khan (2/26) and Mohsin Khan (1/18) restricted Gujarat Titans 144/4 in 20 overs at MCA Stadium in Pune, despite Shubman Gill's knock of 63*.

It was not a very memorable day for GT batters, as they were not allowed to have partnerships lengthy enough to power the side to a big total as LSG bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. 

With this win, GT is now the first time to enter the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Tags:
IPL 2022Rashid KhanGujarat TitansLucknow Super Giants
