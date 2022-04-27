Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shashank Singh unbeaten 25 off just six deliveries to help his team post 195/6 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday (April 27).

Notably, in the final over by Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen hit four sixes collectively, with Singh hitting a hat-trick of sixes. With this, SRH finished off at 195/6.

Here's the video of the incident:

Talking about the match, Fine fifties by Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and a late blitz by Shashank helped SRH to set a challenging target for GT.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Mohammed Shami drifted down the leg side to SRH opener Abhishek Sharma twice in the opening over of the innings to concede 11 runs. Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who came to bowl next over, was struck for two fours by Abhishek as Hyderabad raced to 22/0 after the end of 2 overs.

However, Shami made a brilliant comeback by dismissing SRH skipper Kane Williamson (5) on an incoming delivery. Rahul Tripathi (16 off 10), who came to bat next, was dropped by Rashid Khan when he was on 0.

You rock big time to allow millions to dream. Unbelievable @IPL for the stage you provide for opportunities to the unknown. Shashank Singh. Wow. @SunRisers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Wa0r7hBkUT — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 27, 2022

The right-handed batter took advantage of that reprieve and smashed Shami for a six and two fours off successive deliveries before the veteran pacer trapped him in front of the stumps to leave SRH at 44-2 after 5 overs.

From there on, Abhishek and Aiden Markram stitched a partnership of 96 runs off 61 balls for the third-wicket and helped SRH post a fighting total.

Mohammed Shami (3/39), Yash Dayal (1/24), Alzarri Joseph (1/35) were the wicket-takers for Gujarat.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad -- 195/6 in 20 Overs (Abhishek Sharma 65, Aiden Markram 56; Mohammed Shami 3/39) vs Gujarat Titans