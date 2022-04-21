Once a captain, always a captain. The saying goes well for former India and CSK captain MS Dhoni who struck gold on the field again with his sharp cricketing brain.

MI got off to a terrible start after being asked to bat first in the Match 33 of IPL 2022.

Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard were looking to open their arms in the business end of the innings and this is when Dhoni used his sharp cricketing mind to dismiss the big West Indian.

He knew Pollard was going to go after spinner Theekshana, Pollard had smashed him for a six in the previous over as well.

That is why Dhoni moved the long on fielder to a more straightish long on, right on the ropes. This was a challenge to Pollard as he likes to hit the ball straight down the ground. Pollard is known for taking such challenges and Dhoni took a bet on that. The move worked as Theekshana bowled a flattish carrom ball, Pollard looked to go aerial but found the hands of Dube in the deep.

As soon as Pollard was dismissed, Dhoni fans started praising the former captain for his sharp cricketing brain.

Not to forget, Dhoni had done this before with Pollard in 2010. In IPL Final 2010, Dhoni had played the same tactic to get him out.

Check fans' reactions here:

Field set by MS Dhoni, next ball Kieron Pollard out. #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fPzgCjsPYD — D Jay (@djaywalebabu) April 21, 2022