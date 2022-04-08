Isko fat bolte hai beta: MI's Jasprit Bumrah mocks Ishan Kishan - WATCH

Mumbai Indians (MI) may not have won a single game in IPL 2022 so far but the spirit in the team remains high.

In previous seasons, MI have shown that they are late bloomers and peak midway through the season.

But in IPL 2022, the going may get tougher. As there are ten teams and MI's reserves look weak. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, one cannot single out any other bowler who has impressed so far.

However, the team is remaining positive, with skipper Rohit Sharma telling his boys to not overthink but show show a little more of desperation to win in the field.

During a team photoshoot, the MI players forgot the dismal campaign so far and had fun.

In the same photoshoot, MI's opening batter Ishan Kishan was mocked by pacer Bumrah.

Ishan was trying to show 'muscles' in his biceps.

He points to his biceps and says: "Muscle isko bolte hai."

Bumrah, who stands besides him, mocks by saying: "Isko fat bolte hai beta."

In the video shared by MI, Ishan also praises his cute looks, saying "Yaar mai bahaut cute lag raha hu", and asks if Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira agrees.

Check out her reaction here:

MI have a tough game on April 9 (Saturday) when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and would be hoping that they open their account in IPL 2022.