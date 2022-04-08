हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Isko fat bolte hai beta: MI's Jasprit Bumrah mocks Ishan Kishan - WATCH

Mumbai Indians (MI) may not have won a single game in IPL 2022 so far but the spirit in the team remains high. 

Isko fat bolte hai beta: MI&#039;s Jasprit Bumrah mocks Ishan Kishan - WATCH
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians (MI) may not have won a single game in IPL 2022 so far but the spirit in the team remains high. 

In previous seasons, MI have shown that they are late bloomers and peak midway through the season. 

But in IPL 2022, the going may get tougher. As there are ten teams and MI's reserves look weak. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, one cannot single out any other bowler who has impressed so far. 

However, the team is remaining positive, with skipper Rohit Sharma telling his boys to not overthink but show show a little more of desperation to win in the field. 

During a team photoshoot, the MI players forgot the dismal campaign so far and had fun. 

In the same photoshoot, MI's opening batter Ishan Kishan was mocked by pacer Bumrah. 

Ishan was trying to show 'muscles' in his biceps. 

He points to his biceps and says: "Muscle isko bolte hai."

Bumrah, who stands besides him, mocks by saying: "Isko fat bolte hai beta."

In the video shared by MI, Ishan also praises his cute looks, saying "Yaar mai bahaut cute lag raha hu", and asks if Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira agrees. 

Check out her reaction here:

MI have a tough game on April 9 (Saturday) when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and would be hoping that they open their account in IPL 2022. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Ishan KishanJasprit BumrahMI vs RCBMumbai Indians
Next
Story

'You've rejected a Kohinoor diamond' - When PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan was rejected by a girl

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Murtaza's Honey Trap Connection Revealed