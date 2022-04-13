हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Jaydev Unadkat slammed, Jitesh Sharma hailed as PBKS post MASSIVE total on board vs MI

One of Punjab Kings' fresh talents Jitesh Sharma finally got to show his batting talent as he slammed to take Punjab Kings to at the end of 20 overs. 

IPL 2022: Jaydev Unadkat slammed, Jitesh Sharma hailed as PBKS post MASSIVE total on board vs MI
Source: Twitter

One of Punjab Kings' fresh talents Jitesh Sharma finally got to show his batting talent as he slammed 30 off 15 balls to take Punjab Kings to 198/5 at the end of 20 overs. 

PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal and his opening batter Shikhar Dhawan also slammed fifties to take team off to flying start. 

However, the innings derailed midway through the innings but Jitesh and Shahrukh Khan made up for it via powerhitting in the death overs. 

MI bowler Jaydev Unadkat had a horrid time with the ball in hand, as he was hit for 23 runs in an over, the 18th of the innings. 

Twitter slammed Unadkat while hailing Jitesh. Check reactions below: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Jaydev UnadkatMIJitesh SharmaMumbai IndiansChris Gayle Punjab Kings
Next
Story

IPL 2022: MI skipper Rohit Sharma struggling due to India captaincy? Graeme Smith says THIS

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Maharashtra: ED attaches Nawab Malik's 3 flats in Kurla, 2 flats in Bandra