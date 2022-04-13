One of Punjab Kings' fresh talents Jitesh Sharma finally got to show his batting talent as he slammed 30 off 15 balls to take Punjab Kings to 198/5 at the end of 20 overs.

PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal and his opening batter Shikhar Dhawan also slammed fifties to take team off to flying start.

However, the innings derailed midway through the innings but Jitesh and Shahrukh Khan made up for it via powerhitting in the death overs.

MI bowler Jaydev Unadkat had a horrid time with the ball in hand, as he was hit for 23 runs in an over, the 18th of the innings.

Twitter slammed Unadkat while hailing Jitesh. Check reactions below:

They can definitely play Riley Meredith in place of Unadkat. #MIvPBKS — Anirudh (@Anirudh_1901) April 13, 2022

Lord unadkat has arrived — Abc (@KingKoh06832190) April 13, 2022

Ab unadkat red ball ke saath video compilation daalke royega twitter par__ — happy guy (@eatandshitt) April 13, 2022

from the VAST pool of indian fast bowlers at the auction this, i fail to understand how we ended up with unadkat and thampi as our top picks from the lot. tf??????? #MIvsPBKS #IPL2022 — Kshitij (@kshitijtw) April 13, 2022

Jitesh Sharma, brilliant batting todayyyy! — Fatima Masroor (@FatimaMasroor56) April 13, 2022

Ek or naya name jod dijiye finisher jitesh sharma world cup ke liye — prince11 (@princek8769) April 13, 2022