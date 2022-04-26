Former England skipper and full-time cricket pundit Kevin Pietersen revealed MS Dhoni reacted when Chennai Super Kings returned to IPL in 2018 after the franchise got suspended for two years.

Such was the impact of Dhoni that after getting roped in the debut season as their skipper, the wicketkeeper-batter led CSK to four IPL titles while the team failed to make it to the playoffs qualification in just one season.

However, Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017 after CSK were suspended from the IPL for those two seasons, alongside Rajasthan Royals owing to corruption charges.

Meanwhile, Pietersen, who played alongside Dhoni in RPS in 2017, recalled that MSD was elated when Chennai were back in IPL for the 2018 season.

"That yellow outfit means so much to MS Dhoni. I remember playing with him in Pune Supergiants for a couple of seasons and he was so happy to back to CSK when they came back into the competition. He was incredibly professional. He did the best job he could because that is the kind of guy he is," Pietersen said while speaking to Star Sports.

"He always gives his 100 per cent. In Pune, he was incredible in what he tried to deliver. But if you look at his energy, the way he punches at the grille of the helmet and how much CSK means to MS Dhoni. Its a family to him. Ravi has spent a lot more time with him,” he added.

Notably, Dhoni scripted a memorable fairytale for CSK by leading them to their third IPL title in 2018. Later, in 2021, the former India skipper once again led Chennai to the elusive trophy, which is their fourth IPL title.