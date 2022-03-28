हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2022: KL Rahul trolled on Twitter after LSG loses first encounter to Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul roasted by fans on Twitter as Rahul Tewatia once again took the game away from a team he was leading.

IPL 2022: KL Rahul trolled on Twitter after LSG loses first encounter to Gujarat Titans
Source: Twitter

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia trended on Twitter after his heroic knock against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Tewatia after the IPL 2022 mega auction was being considered as over-rated by many fans but he showed his worth in just the first game of the season with a knock of unbeaten 40 that proved to be decisive in the end.

Fans roasted LSG skipper KL Rahul on Monday as Rahul Tewatia took the game away from him again. Not to forget, in a similar manner Tewatia had clinched the game vs Punjab Kings when KL Rahul was leading them in 2020. He was the captain of Punjab Kings and Tewatia was representing Rajasthan Royals. 

As soon as the match ended, upset LSG fans started roasting their captain Rahul. 

Checkout how fans roasted LSG skipper KL Rahul:

