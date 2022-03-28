IPL 2022: KL Rahul trolled on Twitter after LSG loses first encounter to Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia trended on Twitter after his heroic knock against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Tewatia after the IPL 2022 mega auction was being considered as over-rated by many fans but he showed his worth in just the first game of the season with a knock of unbeaten 40 that proved to be decisive in the end.

Fans roasted LSG skipper KL Rahul on Monday as Rahul Tewatia took the game away from him again. Not to forget, in a similar manner Tewatia had clinched the game vs Punjab Kings when KL Rahul was leading them in 2020. He was the captain of Punjab Kings and Tewatia was representing Rajasthan Royals.

As soon as the match ended, upset LSG fans started roasting their captain Rahul.

Checkout how fans roasted LSG skipper KL Rahul:

Not only KL Rahul but yes I've never sugarcoated the fact that I think KL Rahul isn't a very good captain — K.Shah _ (@kshitijshah23) March 28, 2022

@LucknowIPL the squad they got at the auction is exceptional but i think the tactics from @klrahul11 are not good enough to make it big. Hope he make use of this brilliant squad — prakash (@prakashchandhuu) March 28, 2022

@LucknowIPL the poor decision of the captain @klrahul11 has costed them the match as u have 5 ovrs from ur main stream bowlers in chameera avesh nd bishnoi and the decision to give hooda that extra over eventhough he bowled well he should have gone with premium bowlers — prakash (@prakashchandhuu) March 28, 2022