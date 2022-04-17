Lucknow Super Giants captain K.L Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in its IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 17).

Rahul marked his 100th IPL appearance with a swashbuckling century which set up their convincing 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

After Rahul's unbeaten 103 off 60 balls laced with nine fours and five sixes powered Lucknow to 199/4, Mumbai didn't get any substantial score which they needed from their betters and could only get 181/9 in their 20 overs, slumping to their sixth consecutive loss of the ongoing tournament.

"The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI, Mumbai on Saturday," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

It's the first time in the IPL that Mumbai Indians have gone on to lose their first six games in a season. On the other hand, debutants Lucknow picked up their fourth win and joined Gujarat Titans at the top with 8 points.