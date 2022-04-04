IPL 2022: LSG captain KL Rahul joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in THIS elite list with fifty vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was once again in top form as he rescued his side with a brilliant half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 clash on Monday (April 4).

After LSG, who were asked to bat first, lost two early wickets - Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis, Rahul took the charge and led from the front as he scored 68 off 50 balls, which included four boundaries and a six.

In the process, Rahul completed 50 half-centuries in T20 cricket and became only the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Virat Kohli (76 fifties), Rohit Sharma (69 fifties), Shikhar Dhawan (63 fifties) and Suresh Raina (53 fifties).

Notably, it was also Rahul's 13th fifty-plus score as a captain, which means he overtook Deccan Chargers captain Adam Gilchrist and ex-captain of Delhi Daredevils to take the sixth spot in the list of most fifty-plus scores as a captain in IPL and fifth overall among Indians.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Kohli leads the tally with 40 such scores, followed by Gautam Gambhir (31), Rohit Sharma (23) and MS Dhoni (22). The only overseas captain to feature in the all-time top-5 is David Warner with 27 such scores.

Talking about the match, Rahul and Deepak Hooda slammed half-centuries as LSG reached 169/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 12 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Lucknow were in trouble at 27/3 when Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and Rahul (68 off 50 balls) stitched a partnership of 87 off 62 balls to revive the innings.

For Hyderabad, birthday boy T. Natarajan scalped 2/26 while off-spinner Washington Sundar took two early wickets to finish with figures of 2/28.