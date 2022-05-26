Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Gautam Gambhir has thanked the fans for their support and said the team will bounce back strongly after losing in the Eliminator match in its maiden campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

First-timers Luckow Super Giants did exceedingly well in IPL 2022 by finishing third in the preliminary league and though they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match on Wednesday night, they can take heart from their campaign.

Gambhir played a key role in the campaign as he spoke to the players at regular intervals before and during the campaign, guiding them as they unearthed talents like Ayush Badoni.

Gambhir, who has led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title twice, took to social media to praise the team for a great tournament.

"Hard luck today but a great tournament for our news team. We'll come back stronger... Until we meet again!" Gambhir wrote in an Instagram post that accompanied a picture of him watching an LSG nets session.

Gambhir was in the dugout when LSG fell short in their chase of the target of 208 and lost by 14 runs.

Talking about the match, Rajat Patidar starred for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

With this win, RCB will play against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Friday for a place in the final against Gujarat Titans.

Batting first, an unbeaten century by Rajat Patidar (112*) and his 92-run stand with wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive 207/4 in their 20 overs against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants, who managed to accumulate 193/6 in 20 overs thus failing to cross the finishing line and getting knocked out of the tournament.