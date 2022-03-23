IPL 2022: LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir takes dig at MS Dhoni, hints at CSK skipper as ‘captain who also bats’

Lucknow Supergiants will need KL Rahul the batter who also leads the team instead of the ‘captain who also bats’, a possible dig at Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition, the head of team’s think-tank Gautam Gambhir made his expectations loud and clear on Tuesday (March 22).

Asked about his expectations from Rahul, Gambhir was very categorical in what he wants from his skipper. “Ultimately, it is the leader who is the flag-bearer of a team and so it’s Rahul who will lead Lucknow Super Giants on and off the field. For me, it is important to have KL Rahul the batter, who is also the captain of the team rather than KL Rahul, the captain, who also bats. I hope I am able to make you understand the difference,” Gambhir said during exclusive interaction with news agency PTI.

Gambhir would want Rahul to be ‘fearless’ in his approach and for that he will get ‘all the freedom’. “Any captain should learn to take risks. I would want Rahul to take risks and unless you take calculated risks, you won’t know if you would succeed or not. Also this time, Quinton de Kock will be our wicketkeeper, so with no keeping duties, he can be free and relaxed, concentrate on his batting and leadership,” the two-time World Cup winner said.

But does it bother him as ‘Mentor’ that Rahul could feel the pressure of trying to prove his leadership qualities desperately since he is being talked about as future India leader. “Know one thing. There is a difference between being talked up as a future India captain and ultimately being appointed India captain,” Gambhir said.

“I have never believed that you should play IPL looking at national team. IPL is a platform to express one’s self. One can grow as a leader but there are no guarantees that there is a time period that IPL will help you become India captain,” Gambhir added.

Lucknow Super Giants have an assortment of all-rounders right from Jason Holder to Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda and Gambhir believes in having multi-skilled cricketers. “When we were preparing the strategy for our team, we wanted more all-rounders and we got our chairman Dr Sanjiv Goenka’s approval. I am honoured that he has given me so much respect and at times I wonder whether I deserve so much praise from him,” he said.

“It always helps to have multi-dimensional cricketers as they give you more options. It’s always good to have batters, who can chip in with two or three overs.”

(with PTI inputs)