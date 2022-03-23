हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir takes dig at MS Dhoni, hints at CSK skipper as ‘captain who also bats’

'Mentor' Gautam Gambhir would want Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul to be ‘fearless’ in his approach and for that he will get ‘all the freedom’. 

IPL 2022: LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir takes dig at MS Dhoni, hints at CSK skipper as ‘captain who also bats’
Gautam Gambhir (left) and MS Dhoni. (Source: Twitter)

Lucknow Supergiants will need KL Rahul the batter who also leads the team instead of the ‘captain who also bats’, a possible dig at Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition, the head of team’s think-tank Gautam Gambhir made his expectations loud and clear on Tuesday (March 22). 

Asked about his expectations from Rahul, Gambhir was very categorical in what he wants from his skipper. “Ultimately, it is the leader who is the flag-bearer of a team and so it’s Rahul who will lead Lucknow Super Giants on and off the field. For me, it is important to have KL Rahul the batter, who is also the captain of the team rather than KL Rahul, the captain, who also bats. I hope I am able to make you understand the difference,” Gambhir said during exclusive interaction with news agency PTI. 

Gambhir would want Rahul to be ‘fearless’ in his approach and for that he will get ‘all the freedom’. “Any captain should learn to take risks. I would want Rahul to take risks and unless you take calculated risks, you won’t know if you would succeed or not. Also this time, Quinton de Kock will be our wicketkeeper, so with no keeping duties, he can be free and relaxed, concentrate on his batting and leadership,” the two-time World Cup winner said. 

But does it bother him as ‘Mentor’ that Rahul could feel the pressure of trying to prove his leadership qualities desperately since he is being talked about as future India leader. “Know one thing. There is a difference between being talked up as a future India captain and ultimately being appointed India captain,” Gambhir said. 

“I have never believed that you should play IPL looking at national team. IPL is a platform to express one’s self. One can grow as a leader but there are no guarantees that there is a time period that IPL will help you become India captain,” Gambhir added. 

Lucknow Super Giants have an assortment of all-rounders right from Jason Holder to Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda and Gambhir believes in having multi-skilled cricketers. “When we were preparing the strategy for our team, we wanted more all-rounders and we got our chairman Dr Sanjiv Goenka’s approval. I am honoured that he has given me so much respect and at times I wonder whether I deserve so much praise from him,” he said. 

“It always helps to have multi-dimensional cricketers as they give you more options. It’s always good to have batters, who can chip in with two or three overs.” 

(with PTI inputs) 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Gautam GambhirLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super KingsCSKMS Dhoni
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants UNVEILS new jersey and theme song featuring Badshah - WATCH

Must Watch

PT6M29S

DNA: Zomato faces heat over 10-minutes food delivery model