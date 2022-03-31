हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Pitch Report, Key points, Weather Updates: Will rain affect today's IPL Match?

Lucknow Supor Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 7 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. 

IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Pitch Report, Key points, Weather Updates: Will rain affect today&#039;s IPL Match?
Source: Twitter

Lucknow Supor Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 7 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. 

Apart from playing 11 of both teams, there are other factors which can decide the fate of the match, including pitch report, weather update and other key points. Let's look at each of them one by one. 

Pitch report

As suggested by the previous match played here, team batting second will have an edge and there are runs on this track as well. Teams will look to bat second as Brabourne, like Wankhede, is a small ground. DC beat MI by 4 wickets in last match. Both LSG and CSK started off their campaign with losses so they will not miss the chance to bowl first if they win the toss. 

Key Points

Highest total while batting first here is 201/4 when SRH made it vs RR in 2015

Lowest total is by 115 in Deccan Chargers vs MI contest in 2010. 

Highest successful run chase was done by Mumbai Indians vs CSK in 2010. 

Weather Update

Thee weather is going to warm, cloudy and humid from evening till night in Mumbai on March 31 (Thursday). There is no chance of rain interrupting the game which is a good news for both the teams and cricket fans.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIPL 2022LSG vs CSKKL RahulMS DhoniRavindra Jadeja
Next
Story

ICC Women World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli fan Danielle Wyatt powers England to final

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Russia Ukraine War Update : Irina Starikova, also known as Bagira, caught in the Donbass area