IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Pitch Report, Key points, Weather Updates: Will rain affect today's IPL Match?

Lucknow Supor Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 7 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Apart from playing 11 of both teams, there are other factors which can decide the fate of the match, including pitch report, weather update and other key points. Let's look at each of them one by one.

Pitch report

As suggested by the previous match played here, team batting second will have an edge and there are runs on this track as well. Teams will look to bat second as Brabourne, like Wankhede, is a small ground. DC beat MI by 4 wickets in last match. Both LSG and CSK started off their campaign with losses so they will not miss the chance to bowl first if they win the toss.

Key Points

Highest total while batting first here is 201/4 when SRH made it vs RR in 2015

Lowest total is by 115 in Deccan Chargers vs MI contest in 2010.

Highest successful run chase was done by Mumbai Indians vs CSK in 2010.

Weather Update

Thee weather is going to warm, cloudy and humid from evening till night in Mumbai on March 31 (Thursday). There is no chance of rain interrupting the game which is a good news for both the teams and cricket fans.