IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 10 more players added to players' auction list, check names

BCCI allowed to add 10 more players to list of players to be auctioned, making it a 600-member list now. Among the 10 added players, 3 are overseas and 7 are Indian players.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 10 more players added to players' auction list, check names
(Source: Twitter)

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Updates: BCCI allowed to add 10 more players to list of players to be auctioned, making it a 600-member list now. Among the 10 added players, 3 are overseas and 7 are Indian players.

Their names are: Agnivesh Ayachi, Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Rohan Rana, K Nitish Reddy, Hardik Tamore, Mihir Hirwani, Sairaj Patil, Monu Singh. The base price for all of these players is Rs 20 lakh. 

More to follow

