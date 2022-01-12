हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 mega-auction: Ahmedabad, Lucknow franchises asked to submit draft picks by THIS date

IPL's two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team on Tuesday had received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Ahmedabad and Lucknow to submit the list of their draft picks by January 22.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to ANI on Wednesday.

"Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises have been given January 22 as the deadline to submit the list of their draft picks," Patel told ANI.

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday.

Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the IPL 2022 auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. "Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.

The two new IPL franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad have a budget of Rs 33 crore to pick three players who go back into the pool before the mega auction begins.

For the two new franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- they cannot pick more than two Indian players (capped/uncapped). They cannot pick more than one overseas player and more than one Indian uncapped player.

