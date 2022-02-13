IPL 2022 mega auction Day 2: When and where to watch, live streaming, date and time

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent. Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday (February 12). Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn't hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

In terms of US Dollars, there were 20 million-plus buys, the biggest by far at any IPL auction with most of the beneficiaries being Indian T20 specialists. It was a satisfying ‘Pay Day’ for all current India internationals with Shreyas Iyer getting a staggering Rs 12.25 crore deal from Kolkata Knight Riders and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur making Delhi Capitals break the bank with a Rs 10.75 crore.

Three prominent Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma didn’t come under the hammer on the day and it is understood that franchises didn’t want to spend on players who don’t bring value to the table with their T20 game. They might come back on Sunday (February 13) at the accelerated bidding process if someone expresses interests. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been told that he won’t be picked for Test matches went unsold as teams are looking beyond the soon-to-be 38 year-old Bengal stumper.

