IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Indian U19 star Yash Dhull goes to DC, Raj Bawa sold to Punjab for Rs 2 crore

Indian U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 lakh.

Another team member Raj Bawa who played many crucial knocks in the ICC U19 World Cup went for Rs 2 crore. He was bought by Punjab Kings. Bawa belongs to Chandigarh in Punjab and will play for his home state.

Yash too belongs to Delhi and has been bought by his home team.

Not to forget, DC now have two U19 World Cup winning captains, the other one being Prithvi Shaw.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, another U19 star, was sold to Chennai Super Kings for for Rs 2 crore. He will be making his debut against former Indian captain and a certain legend MS Dhoni.

Another Indian spinner Vicky Otswal went unsold but he could be picked in the last phase of the auction.