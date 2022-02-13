हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 mega auction: 'Injured' Jofra Archer bought for Rs 8 crore by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: England pacer Jofra Archer bought for Rs 8 crore by Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022 mega auction: 'Injured' Jofra Archer bought for Rs 8 crore by Mumbai Indians
England fast-bowler Jofra Archer.(Source: Twitter)

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer, who has been side-lined with injury for a long time was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction on Sunday (February 13).

Archer's base price was Rs 2 crore, the bid was started by his former team Rajasthan Royals resulting in a serious bidding battle with Mumbai Indians. Although his fitness and availability remains in doubt for this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad also jumped in the bidding to get their hands on the English pacer but Mumbai Indians looked ready for any price to bring Archer in.

Jofra Archer missed a huge part of his cricketing action in 2021 due to a persistent elbow injury which saw him missing major tournaments for his country. Describing missing the T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes "two of the hardest pills to swallow', the England bowler is keen make a comeback but has not given a proper date on when he will return to action.

