IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar grab eye-popping deals, check teams' players list and remaining purse

Bengaluru: Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India's battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan's Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn't hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

In terms of US Dollars, there were 20 million-plus buys, the biggest by far at any IPL auction with most of the beneficiaries being Indian T20 specialists.

It was a satisfying 'Pay Day' for all current India internationals with Shreyas Iyer getting a staggering Rs 12.25 crore deal from Kolkata Knight Riders and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur making Delhi Capitals break the bank with a Rs 10.75 crore.

These two, along with Kishan and Chahar, were the top four buys of the day.

"I'm really excited to be back at MI. I know everyone has treated me there like a family so I am really happy to be there and I hope to give my best to the team. Thank you so much," said the 23-year-old Kishan in a video posted on his twitter handle.

The big-hitting Kishan made his India debut last year and has been a Mumbai Indians player all along, performing consistently well for the side.

Young pacer Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore) was paid big by Rajasthan Royals for his timely Man of the Series performance against the West Indies while Washington Sundar, another India regular, got richer by Rs 8.75 crore.

One of the expected big buys was pacer Avesh Khan, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore, the highest in the history of IPL for uncapped players.

Yuzvendra Chahal would be a bit cross as he came late in the day and could only get Rs 6.5 crore from Rajasthan Royals.

Even Nitish Rana, not an Indian regular but an IPL performer, was retained for Rs 8 crore by KKR while the uncapped Rahul Tripathi, who has been consistent in the league, very deservingly crossed the million dollar mark at Rs 8.50 crore.

Shahrukh Khan, another formidable domestic T20 finisher but one with a base price of a mere Rs 20 lakh, was taken for a 'mic-drop' deal of Rs 9 crore by Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan's former one-season wonder Rahul Tewatia was lapped up by Gujarat Titans for a mind-boggling Rs 9 crore.

It wasn't an auction to remember for the old guard and only two 35 plus players -- Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore, Punjab Kings) and Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 5 crore, Rajasthan Royals) -- got good deals.

Among other seniors Mohammed Shami was taken by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore. His new ball partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Rs 4.6 crore from Sunrisers.

While this was the last mega auction, what was impressive was the discretion that franchises used while buying players as the focus was on top Indian players available in the market and currently playing white-ball cricket.

For Chennai Super Kings, the aim was to follow Mahendra Sigh Dhoni's template and retain their core base of players as much as possible as they waited to buy back Deepak, another multi-skilled cricketer on ascendancy for India.

KKR retained eight out of their top first 11 players from last season but are still looking short in the fast bowling department.

KKR didn't do too badly as they picked up Australian Test captain Pat Cummins at Rs 7.25 crore, which is less than half of what he was paid at last auction.

"To get back Pat Cummins at that price, we are very, very delighted. We thought he would go higher," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said.

"We could not be happier getting Cummins and Shreyas in the first round itself. Heart beats a bit more properly now, we can now have some fun looking at what else is going on," he added.

While Cummins is a captaincy candidate, he will not be available during the first two weeks even though Mysore didn't want to commit on captaincy.

"As far as captaincy is concerned, that's a decision our coach and the think-tank will take. Certainly, between Cummins and Shreyas, we have solid options for us. I'm sure the think-tank will make the right decisions," he added.

CSK - Purse remainng - Rs 20,45,00,000

Tushar Deshpande - Rs 20 lakh

Ambati Rayudu - Rs 6.75 crore

Deepak Chahar - Rs 14 crore

KM Asif - Rs 20 lakh

Dwayne Bravo - Rs 4.4 crore

Robin Uthappa - Rs 2 crore

Delhi Capitals - Purse remaining - Rs 16,50,00,000

Shardul Thakur - Rs 10.75 crore

Mitchell Marsh - Rs 6.5 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 2 crore

KS Bharat - Rs 2 crore

David Warner - Rs 6.25 crore

Kuldeep Yadav - Rs 2 crore

Ashwin Hebbar - Rs 20 lakh

Kamlesh Nagakoti - Rs 1.1 crore

Sarfaraz Khan - Rs 20 lakh

Gujarat Titans Purse remaining- 18,85,00,000

Noor Ahmed - Rs 30 lakh

Jason Roy - Rs 2 crore

Mohammed Shami - Rs 6.25 crore

Rahul Tewatia - Rs 6.25 crore

Abhinav Sadarangini - Rs 2.6 crore

Lockie Ferguson - Rs 10 crore

KKR - Purse remaining - Rs 12,65,00,000

Shivam Mavi - Rs 7.25 crore

Sheldon Jackson - Rs 60 lakh

Pat Cummins - Rs 7.25 crore

Shreyas Iyer - Rs 12.25 crore

Nitish Rana - Rs 8 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - Purse remaining- Rs 6,90,00,000

Avesh Khan - Rs 10 crore

Quinton de Kock - Rs 6.75 crore

Mark Wood- Rs 7.5 crore

Manish Pandey - Rs 4.6 crore

Jason Hodler - Rs 8.75 crore

Deepak Hooda - Rs 5.75 crore

Krunal Pandya - Rs 8.25 crore

Ankit Singh Rajpoot - Rs 50 lakh

Mumbai Indians - Purse remaining - Rs 27,85,00,000

Basil Thampi - Rs 30 lakh

Murugan Ashwin - Rs 1.6 crore

Dewald Brevis - Rs 3 crore

Ishan Kishan - Rs 15.25 crore

Punjab Kings - Purse remaining - Rs 28,65,00,000

Jitesh Sharma - Rs 20 lakh

Shahrukh Khan - Rs 9 crore

Jonny Bairstow - Rs 6.75 crore

Harpreet Brar - Rs 3.8 crore

Shikhar Dhawan - Rs 8.25 crore

Ishan Porel - Rs 25 lakh

Kagiso Rabada - Rs 9.25 crore

Rahul Chahar - Rs 5.25 crore

Prabhsimran Singh - Rs 60 lakh

Rajasthan Royals - Purse remaining - Rs 12,15,00,000

KC Cariappa - Rs 30 lakh

Riyan Parah - Rs 3.8 crore

Trent Boult - Rs 8 crore

R Ashwin - Rs 5 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs 6.5 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - Rs 8.5 crore

Prasidh Krishna - Rs 10 crore

Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 7.75 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Purse remaining - Rs 9,25,00,000

Faf du Plessis - Rs 7 crore

Anuj Rawat - Rs 3.4 crore

Josh Hazlewood - Rs 7.75 crore

Akash Deep - Rs 20 lakh

Shahbaz Ahmed - Rs 2.4 crore

Dinesh Karthik - Rs 5.5 crore

Harshal Patel - Rs 10.75 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga - Rs 10.75 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Purse remaining - Rs 20,15,00,000



Nicholas Pooran - Rs 10.75 crore

Jagadeesha Suchith - Rs 20 lakh

Shreyas Gopal - Rs 75 lakh

Kartik Tyagi - Rs 4 crore

Washinton Sundar - Rs 8.75 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 4.2 crore

T Natarajan - Rs 4 crore

Priyam Garg - Rs 20 lakh

Abhishek Sharma - Rs 6.5 crore

Rahul Tripathi - Rs 8.5 crore

With PTI inputs