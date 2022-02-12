हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings buy back all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 crore

 India all-rounder Shahrukh Khan on Saturday was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

Source: Twitter

A bidding war for Shahrukh took place between CSK, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Pacer Shivam Mavi was picked up by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent Rs 14 crore to acquire pacer Deepak Chahar. Umesh Yadav went unsold while T Natarajan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore. Shardul Thakur was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Earlier, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore while India all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh garnered interest from quite a few franchises and in the end, he was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore.Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore.

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore. (ANI)
 

