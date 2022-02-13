हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 mega auction: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and other India players watch auction together in hotel room – see VIRAL pic

As for the picture, it shows six -- Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav -- sitting on a couch with their eyes glued to the TV screen.

IPL 2022 mega auction: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and other India players watch auction together in hotel room – see VIRAL pic
File image (Source: Twitter)

With Team India currently gearing up for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday (January 12) took to social media to share a photo of his teammates watching the IPL 2022 mega auction together on TV in a hotel room.

As for the picture, it shows six -- Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav -- sitting on a couch with their eyes glued to the TV screen.

Rohit took to his Instagram story to share the pic and captioned it as, "Some tensed and some happy faces".

Talking about the Day 1 of the auction, Kishan and Iyer have been picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively. MI splashed INR 15.25 crore on the wicketkeeper-batter. He overtook Iyer, who was earlier picked for INR 12.25 crore by KKR.

Rohit and Suryakumar are retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 16 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively, while Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for Rs 16 crore.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal is bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore, and for Rs 10.75 crore, Delhi Capitals bagged Shardul Thakur in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

