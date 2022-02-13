IPL 2022 mega auction: Sara Tendulkar reacts after brother Arjun Tendulkar re-signs deal with Mumbai Indians

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar was signed by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakhs on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auctions. Arjun will once again join the Mumbai Indians side where he was in-touch with the team as a net bowler for few years and has also travelled to UAE for the 2020 IPL.

Arjun's father couldn't join him during the Mumbai Indians camp in UAE (IPL 2020). Sachin Tendulkar had contracted Covid-19 at the time, but this time he can show his progress to one of the greatest person to play the sport. The 22-year-old received a bid from new franchise Gujarat Titans but Mumbai Indians made the him their final pick of the day.

There would a hint of pressure on Arjun if he gets a chance to play against some of the best players in the world, but experience is something which will surely help him for the future. Currently, Arjun is uncapped in the IPL but has played 2 T20s for the Mumbai state team and is also a part of Mumbai's Ranjhy trophy team.

Speaking about pacers, MI also signed England fast-bowler Jofra Archer although he is confirmed to miss this season's tournamnet and Mumbai are not allowed to pick any other replacement for him. Mumbai Indians spent Rs 8 crore to bring him in after battling with Rajasthan Royals from the other end looking to re-sign their bowler who was with them during the 2020 IPL.

Sara Tendulkar posted on her story a congratulatory tweet for brother Arjun.

In her story, she shared the MI post which stated that Arjun has been bought for Rs 30 lakh. She pasted four blue hearts as well.