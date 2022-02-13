IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shivam Dube becomes millionaire and father on the same day

The Dube household is celebrating double dose of happiness today, that is February 13.

In the morning, he and wife Anjum became parents as they were blessed by a baby boy.

Dube shared the good news with his fans via Instagram.

And a few hours later, Dube's name came in the auction. He was bid seriously by Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. In the end, MS Dhoni's side won the bid for Rs 4 crore.

So, on the day, a new person came in his life as his son, Dube became crorepati again.

Other updates:

England`s power-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone hit a jackpot on day two of IPL Mega Auction on Sunday. In the first round of Sunday`s auction proceedings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings showed intense interest with Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans jumping into the aggressive bidding war.

Eventually, Punjab bagged him for a whopping INR 11.50 crores. Livingstone was with Rajasthan Royals in the previous season of IPL and has now become the highest-paid overseas player in the ongoing auctions.

He had a great 2021, where he was the `Player of the Tournament` while playing for Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Punjab`s big-splurging continued with them bidding quickly for West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith`s services. Smith`s good showing with bat and ball in ODIs against India attracted attention from Lucknow Super Giants too.

Despite Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals trying to get the deal in their favour respectively, Punjab stood their ground to buy him for INR 6 crores.