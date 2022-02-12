हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kaviya Maran

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: SRH CEO Kaviya Maran wins hearts of cricket fans again at auction, check all reactions

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran was yet again a centre of attraction for all cricket fans when the IPL 2022 Mega Auction began in Bengaluru on February 12 (Saturday). 

(Source: Twitter)

She is the daughter of businessman Kalanithi Maran, who is the found of SUN TV group. The same group owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. 

When she first featured at the IPL auction some years back, she was called the 'mystery girl' as not many knew about her. 

Last year, the SunRisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran was targeted by fans who were heartbroken after Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals crushed SRH by eight wickets to go on top of the points table on Wednesday.

 

Kaviya is beautiful and obviously she trends at every mega auction. As soon as IPL mega auction began, the cameras showed Kaviya sitting with team coaches Tom Moody, Muttiah Muralitharan and other members of the team. 

Here's how Twitter reacted watching Kaviya at the auction:  

