IPL 2022 mega auction: West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith bought for Rs 6 crore by Punjab Kings

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday (February 13). Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore.

The West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith is an explosive batter down the order and can play a vital role for Punjab Kings as his bowling skillset is also reliable. At the Caribean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Smith was second in the highest wicket-taker list. Smith's performance in the ODI series against India was also impressive, he picked up 3 wickets including Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the 2nd ODI.

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen who part of the Mumbai Indians last season, kept a base price of Rs 50 lakhs for himself. Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a serious bidding battle hiking his price to Rs 4.20 crore with SRH finally getting their man.

Young left-arm pacer Jansen caught attention of the franchises as recently his performance in the Test series against India was impressive. During the 3-match series, Jansen bagged a total of 19 wickets in his debut series for South Africa. He is very good with the ball and can bat if his team needs some hitting.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore. India off-spinner K Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh. Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore.

Meanwhile, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, England skipper Eoin Morgan. Australia skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the first round of bidding. The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore.

Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

