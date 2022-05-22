Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday became the first Indian bowler to scalp 15 wickets for the 7th consecutive season in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Bumrah achieved this feat during the match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bumrah damaged Delhi Capitals' batting line-up as he was at his best form, picking up 3 important wickets in his tally of 4 overs.

With this dynamic spell, Bumrah is now just the second bowler in the history of IPL to take 15+ wickets in seven consecutive seasons. The other name on the list is Lasith Malinga.

Bumrah was the chief creator of MI's brilliant bowling execution as he dismissed Marsh, Shaw, and Powell back to the pavilion.

Talking about the match, clinical knocks by Mumbai Indians batters, including Tim David's 34 runs off just 11 balls, helped five-time champions in finishing their IPL 2022 campaign on a high as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

With this win, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the playoffs while DC have crashed out of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Coming into the game, the equation was absolutely simple for the Challengers. And they could sail through as Rohit Sharma-led side crushed the hopes of Delhi Capitals in the last league game for the two sides.