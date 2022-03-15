IPL 2022: MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah shares ROMANTIC post for wife Sanjana Ganesan on first wedding anniversary – WATCH

Team India vice-captain and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday (March 15). On 15th March last year, the couple got married to each other in a private affair in Goa, in presence of their friends and family.

Sadly, Bumrah and Sanjana are in different countries on their special day, however, they wrote a romantic post for each other and also shared a heartfelt video from their wedding on Instagram.

Bumrah, who is currently gearing up for IPL 2022 in India, wrote, "Life is better when we’re together. There’s no better way to say it really. You make me happier, kinder, funnier, more peaceful, knowing that we both add meaning and stability to each other’s lives. One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you, happy anniversary. I love you."

On the other hand, Sanjana, who is part of the broadcast crew of the ICC T20I Women's World Cup in New Zealand wrote, "It’s been one year since we promised to build & nurture a life together, one year since we celebrated our love with our family & closest friends, and one year of being happier than I ever thought I could be. Happy anniversary, I can’t wait to celebrate with cake for me & kisses for you. I love & miss you."

Notably, Bumrah had married Sanjana in a private ceremony in Goa in 2021. The wedding was attended by just 20 people. The pacer had left Team India's bio-bubble after the third Test match against England during the four-match series for the wedding.