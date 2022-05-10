हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MI's Jasprit Bumrah registers his career-best T20 figures - check out

Mumbai Indians pacer Bumrah achieved the feat during the IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he took a five-wicket haul.

IPL 2022: MI&#039;s Jasprit Bumrah registers his career-best T20 figures - check out
MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday (May 10) registered his best T20 bowling figures.

The pacer achieved the feat during the IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he took a five-wicket haul and ended with a figure of 5/10, at the end of his four-over spell. This was also the fifth-best bowling figure in IPL.

The record for the best bowling figures in IPL is held by Gujarat Titans pacer Alzarri Joseph, with a figure of 6/12, in 2019, while Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir is second on the list with 6/14, in 2008. This was followed by Australia's Adam Zampa with 6/19 in 2016 and India's Anil Kumble with 5/5 in 2009.

Coming to the match, Bumrah's five-wicket haul was undone by clinical Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Batting first, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's 43 each for Kolkata and a quick unbeaten 23 by Rinku Singh guided KKR to a respectable total of 165/9. For Mumbai, Bumrah bagged five wickets while Kumar Kartikeya picked up two wickets.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins bagged three wickets in one over to derail MI's hopes while Andre Russell bagged two to guide KKR to a comfortable 52 runs win.

This is Rohit Sharma-led MI's ninth defeat in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL. While for Kolkata, their 5th win in 12 matches have kept their 2022 campaign alive.

