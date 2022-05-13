IPL 2022: MI's Tilak Varma to play for India soon? Rohit Sharma drops BIG hint

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lavished praise on batter Tilak Varma for his unbeaten knock which helped his team in registering a win against Chennai Super Kings.

The crucial partnership between Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen and a quick unbeaten 16 by Tim David helped Mumbai Indians register a third win against Chennai Super Kings here at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

"Looking at how the pitch was playing and to lose wickets upfront, there were tense moments in the middle. It was just about keeping calm and getting the job done. After losing those wickets at the start, we were a little calm and got the job done in the end. We have played a lot of cricket here. On so many occasions, we've had pitches like this. It's nice to get bowlers into the game as well at times. It's been batting-friendly pitches all over, it was good to see bounce and swing from both sides which was good to watch. We are keeping one eye (on the future)," said Rohit Sharma in a post-match presentation.

"He (Tilak) has been brilliant, playing for the first year, having such a calm head is never easy. I feel he's going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He's got the technique and temperament. A lot of things are looking bright for him. And there's hunger as well," he added.

In the last clash, MI excluded Kieron Pollard from the Playing XI as the Caribbean star has not been in a great form this season.

"(On Bumrah) He knows what he needs to do and what the team expects him to do which is the most important things. He understands, magnificent spell upfront and we saw what he did in the last game as well. (On Pollard missing out) He's been a stalwart for Mumbai, he came out and said that he's okay with that. We are keeping one eye on what are the holes to be filled out for the next year," said Rohit.

What a thriller Thank you to all the fans for cheering us on right till the end @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/cqKe708QS5 — Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) May 7, 2022

For CSK, Dhoni (36*) was left-hanging as the lone warrior for his side, as a brutal pace attack by Mumbai Indians fast bowlers skittled out the Men in Yellow for 97.

Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/16 in their four overs. Meredith (2/28) and Kartikeya (2/22) also bowled well. Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh got a wicket each.

With this win, MI is currently at the bottom of the points table with six-point. CSK is at ninth position with 8 points.