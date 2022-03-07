हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni and other CSK players get grand welcome in Surat as team starts training - WATCH

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni can be seen walking with other stars into the stadium for their training session amid fans queuing up on the streets to catch a glimpse of CSK players.  

File image (Source: Twitter)

Indian Premier League's (IPL) defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun their training for the upcoming season at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Monday.

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni can be seen walking with other stars into the stadium for their training session amid fans queuing up on the streets to catch a glimpse of CSK players.

"Those eyes that smile with love give us joy, everywhere we go!" CSK wrote on Twitter while sharing the video of fans cheering the team in Surat.

The likes of captain Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif have been training while bowling coach L Balaji was also spotted at the venue during training in photos shared by the franchise.

Injured Deepak Chahar may miss the majority of the IPL 2022 season for CSK, said a report by ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

Chahar had sustained a right quadriceps injury while turning out for India in the final T20I against West Indies at Kolkata and was ruled out of the subsequent T20I series against Sri Lanka.

CSK paid Rs 14.25 crore to secure the services of Chahar at the IPl 2022 mega auction.

CSK will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which will also be the opening match of the 10-team IPL 2022.

Check full schedule of CSK in IPL 2022:

March 26 - vs KKR, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

March 31 - vs LSG, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

April 3 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

April 9 - vs SRH, 3.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

April 12 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium

April 17 - vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

April 21- vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium, Mumbai

April 25 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 1 - vs SRH, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

May 4 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

May 8 - vs DC, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

May 12 - vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 15 - vs GT, 3.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 20 - vs RR, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

IPL 2022CSKMS Dhoni
