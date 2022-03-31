IPL 2022: MS Dhoni achieves another BIG milestone vs LSG

Former CSK captain slammed 16 runs off 6 balls to add another batting record to his name.

With four off the last ball of the innings, Dhoni completed 7,000 T20 runs, joining an elite list of Indians like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma who have done so.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa are the other five Indian batters to achieve the landmark in T20 cricket.

MSD is in great form at the moment.

The former skipper had played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs off 38 balls vs KKR. CSK did not get the result they wanted, however, Dhoni returning to form will be a huge confidence booster for the upcoming clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).