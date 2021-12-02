हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni gets best out of team, hope to get Faf du Plessis at auction, says CSK CEO

Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni’s skills as the captain can’t be questioned by anyone. The CSK CEO revealed this and much more in a video posted by the franchise on their social media handle.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni gets best out of team, hope to get Faf du Plessis at auction, says CSK CEO
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a treasure that Chennai Super Kings don’t want to part with anytime soon. Dhoni led CSK to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) crown only a couple of months back and took the bold step of being the second pick for the franchise to hand Ravindra Jadeja a bigger salary package after the IPL 2022 Player Retention day.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan couldn’t stop praising the former India captain, saying that Dhoni know ‘the art of bringing the best out of his team’. On Tuesday (November 30), CSK retained Dhoni as their second pick for Rs 12 crore with Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 8 crore) and Moeen Ali (Rs 6 crore) for IPL 2022.

Viswanathan said that Dhoni’s skills as the captain can’t be questioned by anyone. The CSK CEO revealed this and much more in a video posted by the franchise on their social media handle.

“Thala has been the mainstay of CSK. He has been a captain who has delivered for us. He gets the best out of the team every time he plays. As far as we are concerned, Thala plays a major role because he controls the team, and the team is benefitted by his experience. Nobody can doubt his skills as a captain,” Viswanathan said in the CSK video.

The CEO also said that going back to playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in IPL 2022 would give the CSK a big advantage.

“Chennai has been a very lucky ground for us, we had a good home advantage. That is because of the support we get from the CSK fans who throng to the stadium. I hope that this year, we get the entire MA Chidambaram Stadium for our use,” he said.

The IPL 2021 champions also revealed that they would try to get back former South Africa captain and their opener Faf du Plessis in the mega auction ahead of next season. Du Plessis, who is currently leading the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, finished second in the Orange Cap race behind fellow CSK opener Gaikwad.  

“We look forward to getting them back. For example, Faf has been a team man who has taken us to the finals of two important seasons. It will be our endeavour to go and try for him. But it’s not in our hands,” Viswanathan added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022MS DhoniChennai Super KingsKasi ViswanathanFaf du PlessisRavindra JadejaMoeen AliRuturaj Gaikwad
Next
Story

Ashes 2021: Alex Carey to replace former captain Tim Paine for first two Tests

Must Watch

PT7M39S

The situation of Corona will be discussed in the Lok Sabha today, the government is worried about the new variant