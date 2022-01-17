IPL 2022: MS Dhoni likely to quit as CSK captain, can hand leadership role to THIS player

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has been one of the key figures in the team’s massive success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. His name has been synonymous with CSK's success since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. The wicketkeeper-batter has led the team to a stunning nine finals and four trophies in twelve seasons.

However, if some reports are to be believed, Dhoni is likely to step down as a CSK skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 and hand the leadership role to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Notably, CSK have retained Dhoni, Jadeja, Rutuaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, which will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

The CSK team management has already made it clear that they want to prepare for the future as well and the defending champions will be looking to build a strong squad around the core group.

#IPL2022 Buzz : #CSK - #Dhoni might hand over the Captaincy to #Jadeja this season and see smooth transition for laying the foundation for the new team.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2022

Jadeja was retained as the first-choice player by CSK for a whopping Rs 16 crore (INR 160 million) while Dhoni was the second-choice retention at Rs 12 crore (120 million).

It is worth mentioning that 40-year-old Dhoni is now in the twilight of his cricketing career and might not continue playing for too long having already retired from international cricket in 2020, hence he has all the more reason to quit captaincy and act as a mentor to see the smooth transition for laying the foundation for the new team.

Interestingly, Jadeja had previously expressed his desire to captain CSK once Dhoni decides to step down. In 2021, Jadeja had responded to a question from a CSK fan page asking who should be captaining CSK after Dhoni.

The all-rounder had replied with his jersey number '8' before deleting the tweet.

Earlier, batter Robin Uthappa, who was part of the CSK’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2021, had also hinted at Jadeja being considered as the new captain of the four-time champions after Dhoni.

"I am sure that is MS Dhoni’s doing itself. He knows the value that Jadeja has to the unit. I think from what I understand, Jadeja might be someone who could end up leading the squad in the future as well when MS Dhoni retires. They have given him the due he deserved,” Uthappa had said when asked about Dhoni opting not to be retained as the first-choice player by CSK.