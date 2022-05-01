After leading the Chennai Super Kings in the eight games of the ongoing IPL 2022, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja decided to relinquish captaincy and hand it back to MS Dhoni, the franchise announced on Saturday (April 30).

Dhoni, who had led the CSK since 2008, had given Jadeja the leadership role ahead of the ongoing season.

However, an official statement from the defending champions stated that Jadeja has requested Dhoni to take over again so that the all-rounder could concentrate on his game.

Jadeja to handover CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni:Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2022

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," the franchise said in a statement.

"MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," it added.

However, if a report from Insidesport is to be believed then, the main reason behind Jadeja resigning as skipper was the lack of trust and confidence by CSK’s Promoters and management as they were unhappy with the all-rounder's show in the IPL 2022 so far.

“He (Ravindra Jadeja) looked lethargic, subdued & unimaginative. He was not his usual confident self while leading the team,” a source in the CSK Camp told Insidepsort.

“This was never expected. Everyone in CSK camp feels, he took too much captaincy pressure. It also impacted his own free-flowing game,” added the source.

Notably, four-time champions CSK have made a poor start to the season under Jadeja, winning just two of their eight games so far and are on the brink of missing out on a playoff spot. Jadeja, too, has struggled to perform with both bat and ball, scoring just 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and also picking just five wickets in eight games and conceding runs at 8.19 an over in the IPL 2022.

40-year-old Dhoni's first game back at the helm will come on Sunday (May 1) in Pune, against Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Overall, out of 213 games as Super Kings captain across the IPL and now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20), Dhoni had recorded 130 wins and 81 losses - and six title triumphs (four IPL, two CLT20).