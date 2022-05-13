Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was highly impressed with the kind of fight his bowlers showed to defend 89 runs in the 59th match of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. In the post-match interview, the CSK captain was all praise for bowlers in his team who made 89 runs target look a lot bigged against MI. Mukesh Choudhary was the star performer in the game as he picked three MI wickets in the powerplay.

"We have gone through periods where we never really had that extraordinary bench of fast bowlers. Also, fast bowlers, they take their time to mature if you are lucky you get somebody who can feature in all formats in six months' time and that is what IPL is doing and it is an opportunity for a lot of them. They bowl a bit courageous now which is very important in a format like this. And some players take their time before executing their plans better. The fast bowlers to have both of them really well is a big positive, and also we will have two more fast bowlers coming into the next season, also we have a few more up the sleeves, just want to give ample time for them to prepare." he added.

"It's the first few deliveries which is important when you are batting in that kind of pressure, so it was a chance of survival. Once they are past those first few deliveries, they can be themselves. It didn't pay off today but I think they bowled really well. A bit of application was needed from our side, and a few of the batters got out on good deliveries, hopefully, they are learning with each and every game," said Dhoni.

For CSK, Dhoni (36*) was left-hanging as the lone warrior for his side, as a brutal pace attack by Mumbai Indians fast bowlers skittled out the Men in Yellow for 97.

Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/16 in their four overs. Meredith (2/28) and Kartikeya (2/22) also bowled well. Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh got a wicket each.

With this win, MI is currently at the bottom of the points table with six-point. CSK is at ninth position with 8 points.