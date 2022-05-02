MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings claimed their third win of the season beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the 46th match of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Dhoni's side kept their composure in a high-scoring thriller to hand SRH their fourth defeat of the season. After the match, Dhoni was seen chatting with IPL's fastest bowler Umran Malik. Incidentally, Umran clocked 154 KMPH twice in the match against CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhoni faced the fastest ball in the history of IPL.

After the match, Dhoni had a chat with Umran, passing on the knowledge of the game with the future of Indian cricket. MS is often seen giving advice and playing the mentor role for young talents.

Umran was among two players retained by the SRH. In the last IPL, he received praise from many cricket pundits across the world. This year he is training with SRH's Dale Steyn, who has helped him improve the line and length. Umran is in the top five of the Purple Cap race which proves that he has worked on his skills and pace as well.

What SRH and CSK need to stay alive in the Playoff race?

CSK are back on the winning track but the road ahead is tough for four-time champions. CSK need to win all their remaining matches to stay alive in the playoff race while SRH three more wins in five games to secure the final four slot.