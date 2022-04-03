IPL 2022: MS Dhoni to break THESE records in CSK vs PBKS clash today

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is looking in good touch in IPL 2022.

Dhoni began preparing for the league one month in advance with training sessions being held in Surat, Gujarat before the team landed in Mumbai to kickstart the 15th season of IPL.

And the hard work is producing results for MSD. CSK may have lost both the matches but 41-year-old Dhoni's form is a big plus. He remained not out on 50 off 38 balls in the first game of the season vs Kolkata Knigt Riders (KKR). He then smashed an unbeaten 16 off just 6 balls. Unfortunately, his contribution went in losing causes at both times.

However, CSK will bank on the former Indian captain's good form to register their first win of the season.

In the game vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3, Dhoni is expected to fire again at Brabourne stadium.

If he managed to repeat the performances of the last two games, he will make some records. While some records will be made by Dhoni by merely taking the field vs Punjab.

Here are some records Dhoni will and can achieve in Match No 11 of IPL 2022:

- MS Dhoni will be playing his 350th T20 game today vs Punjab Kings

- He is going to become second and overall 19th player to play 350 games in T20s.

- MS Dhoni needs 3 sixes to enter in top 5 list of most sixes for a frachise in T20 cricket.

