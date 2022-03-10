हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni trolled on social media, fans call him ‘senior statesman’ after CSK post training pics

Some fans on social media, couldn’t help but notice how ‘out of shape’ MS Dhoni was looking in the Surat nets ahead of IPL 2022.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni at a training session in Surat. (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is already 40 years of age but is still going strong when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni will be leading CSK in possibly his final season in IPL 2022 as he looks to defend the title that he won last year in Dubai.

Dhoni along with the rest of the CSK team have begun training in Surat as they look to defend the IPL crown. However some fans on social media, couldn’t help but notice how ‘out of shape’ Dhoni was looking in the Surat nets.

One fan commented that Dhoni was ‘looking old with big tummy and grey sides’ while another said that the ‘Thala’ was looking like a ‘senior statesman’.

Check some of the fan tweets here…

 

 

But Dhoni doesn’t seem to have lost any of his power when it comes to batting. With only a couple of weeks to go for the start of the IPL 2022, the CSK players have started their practice ahead of their season opener against KKR.

The fans gave the CSK’s players a great welcome in Surat. Fans were seen standing next to the bus that brought the CSK players in large numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. ‘Make some noise for the Chennai boys,’ read the post from the official Instagram handle of the Chennai Super Kings when the team arrived in the city.

The IPL 2022 will get underway on March 26 with Dhoni’s CSK taking on last year’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening fixture. Dhoni has scored 4,746 runs in 220 IPL games till date at an average of 39.55 with 23 fifties. However, in IPL 2021, Dhoni only scored 114 runs in 16 games with a top-score of 18 not out.

