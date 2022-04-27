हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians post another video of Arjun Tendulkar bowling, fans say ‘khilaoge bhi ya nahi’

Mumbai Indians fans have been calling for the inclusion of Arjun Tendulkar into the playing XI since the last few matches, since they have lost all their eight matches so far in IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are yet to win a single match in the ongoing IPL 2022. Their next match is going to be against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 30) and ahead of that Rohit Sharma’s team once again posted a video of all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, bowling in the nets.

Mumbai Indians fans have been calling for the inclusion of Arjun Tendulkar into the playing XI since the last few matches. Sister Sara Tendulkar had turned up at one of the Mumbai Indians matches last week, expecting an IPL debut for her brother as well.

In the latest video posted on Wednesday (April 27), MI posted a caption, “Charged with a perfect follow through action! Arjun, lay bhaari hai (rhythm is strong)”.

In reaction to the post, one fan wrote, “khilaoge bhi ke nahi (will you play him or not)” while another wrote, “Khilana to wahi run machines sams aur unadkat ko hai phir dikha kyun raha hai iska video”.

Watch the video of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar bowling here...

Arjun is a left-arm pacer who has done well for Mumbai at age-group level cricket. He was bought by MI at a sum of Rs 30 lakh and the fans are wondering why was he bought if he is not even being tested and just warming the bench.

Arjun was part of the Mumbai franchise even in 2021 season but he did not get a game. Since cleaning up a MI batter in the nets a few days ago through a yorker.

Arjun could not make it to the playing 11 vs Lucknow Super Giants as the side fielded the same XI as last match vs Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2022Arjun TendulkarMumbai IndiansSachin tendulkarSara Tendulkar
