IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Netizens shares HILARIOUS memes after Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Virat Kohli during RR vs RCB clash - check reactions

In the IPL clash between RR and RCB, Chahal helped his team with a game changing over.

IPL 2022: Netizens shares HILARIOUS memes after Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Virat Kohli during RR vs RCB clash - check reactions
Chahal runs out Kohli during the RR vs RCB clash (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was in astonishing form against his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 5). In the clash between RR and RCB, Chahal helped his team with a game changing over. First, he helped running Virat Kohli out on just 5 runs. 

After that, he knocked over David Willey's stumps in the very next ball to get the RCB batters in tremendous pressure during their 170 run-chase. After his game changing over, IPL fans on twitter couldn't keep calm as the bowler was not retained by Bangalore and he made a huge difference in the middle of the match.

Checkout the reactions here:

Rajasthan Royals finished at 169 runs after 20 Overs,. The man in form and current purple cap holder Jos Buttler showcased some explosive batting skills hitting 70 off 47 balls as he took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners. Left-hand batter Shimron Hetmyer also played a good supporting roll hitting 42 runs off 31 balls.

RCB needed 170 runs to win facing a good bowling attack upfront with Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Ashwin, Chahal and more.

(More to come...)

