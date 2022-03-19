हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: No pressure of price tag on me, says Rajasthan Royal's new recruit Shimron Hetmyer

Having been bought by Rajasthan Royals this term for Rs 8.5 crore, Hetmyer played down any significance of the price tag

IPL 2022: No pressure of price tag on me, says Rajasthan Royal&#039;s new recruit Shimron Hetmyer
Source: Twitter

West Indian power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer has not made the most of his time at the Indian Premier League so far. But he did have a high-impact season in 2021, striking at over 168, the ever so flamboyant and hard-hitting Shimron Hetmyer is now a part of the Rajasthan Royals. Into his fourth IPL season, the Guyanese batter wants to have an impact in a finishing role and hopes to replicate the same as he joins up with the Royals for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Having been bought by Rajasthan Royals this term for Rs 8.5 crore, Hetmyer played down any significance of the price tag, adding that it is important he plays any role that comes to him. “There’s no pressure of the price tag on me, it’s a challenge to help the Royals when I’m out there. The price tag does not really matter to me, it’s the runs I score that help contribute to the team’s cause that matter.”

With the Royals assembling a new squad and building towards a new era, under the leadership and guidance of Kumar Sangakkara, the Guyanese left-hander said he wants to learn as much as possible from Sri Lankan legend.

He said, "It’s very exciting to play under someone like Kumar Sangakkara. A legend of the game, I’ve heard some amazing things about him and can’t wait to get his brains on certain aspects of my game, that can help become better not just in the white-ball format but also in the longer version of the game with the red ball. Yes, I am very excited about the team that we have this year. I believe there is big potential in the squad to bring the cup home this year."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Shimron Hetmyerrajasthan royalsKumar Sangakkara
Next
Story

ICC Women's World Cup: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy power Australia to semis after record chase against India

Must Watch

PT15M20S

Pakistan: Imran Khan's government in trouble, meeting of party leaders convened