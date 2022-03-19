IPL 2022: No pressure of price tag on me, says Rajasthan Royal's new recruit Shimron Hetmyer

West Indian power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer has not made the most of his time at the Indian Premier League so far. But he did have a high-impact season in 2021, striking at over 168, the ever so flamboyant and hard-hitting Shimron Hetmyer is now a part of the Rajasthan Royals. Into his fourth IPL season, the Guyanese batter wants to have an impact in a finishing role and hopes to replicate the same as he joins up with the Royals for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Having been bought by Rajasthan Royals this term for Rs 8.5 crore, Hetmyer played down any significance of the price tag, adding that it is important he plays any role that comes to him. “There’s no pressure of the price tag on me, it’s a challenge to help the Royals when I’m out there. The price tag does not really matter to me, it’s the runs I score that help contribute to the team’s cause that matter.”

With the Royals assembling a new squad and building towards a new era, under the leadership and guidance of Kumar Sangakkara, the Guyanese left-hander said he wants to learn as much as possible from Sri Lankan legend.

He said, "It’s very exciting to play under someone like Kumar Sangakkara. A legend of the game, I’ve heard some amazing things about him and can’t wait to get his brains on certain aspects of my game, that can help become better not just in the white-ball format but also in the longer version of the game with the red ball. Yes, I am very excited about the team that we have this year. I believe there is big potential in the squad to bring the cup home this year."