IPL 2022 Opening Ceremony: BCCI to felicitate Tokyo Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will get underway with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday (March 26). But before the cricketing action begins at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to felicitate Tokyo Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dhaiya and Lovlina Borgohain.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is expected to attend the ceremony, according to Insidesport website and will receive a reward of Rs 1 crore from the BCCI. Neeraj will also stay back to attend the CSK vs KKR clash in Wankhede as well. Most members of the men and women’s hockey team from the Tokyo Olympics are also expected to attend the ceremony, according to the report.

India contingent won six medals in the Tokyo Olympics last year – a remarkable achievement feat and the Indian cricket board will recognise this effort from the Indian athletes.

However, this will be the fourth year in a row that BCCI will give opening ceremony a miss. Last time, when the gala opening ceremony took place to mark the beginning of cricketing extravaganza was in 2018.

In 2019, the organisers decided to call off gala ceremony because of Pulwama massacre. BCCI skipped the opening ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

The board used to shell out more than Rs 40 to 45 crore over these ceremonies. Since inception, the enthralling inauguration ceremonies of the IPL used to the event to watch out for. The IPL inauguration events left the audience mesmerised with performances by leading Bollywood stars and music icons.

But, since 2019, the IPL tournaments are being conducted without any opening ceremonies.