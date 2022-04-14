In match no. 23 of the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians again failed to change their losing-fate in this season against Punjab Kings. MI were beaten by a margin of 12 runs by PBKS at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday (April 14).

There was heart-touching moment that took place after the match between Jonty Rhodes and Sachin Tendulkar.

Rhodes and Sachin Tendulkar met after the match and a priceless moment took place.

The Master Blaster is currently the mentor of the Mumbai Indians while Jonty Rhodes is the batting and fielding coach of the Punjab Kings.

After the game, while both the teams were shaking hands, a price-less moment took place between two greats of the game. When the players of two teams were shaking hands with each other at the end of the game, Rhodes touched Tendulkar's feet while the Little Master tried his best to rather hug his South African friend.

Watch the video here:

i missed this last night why is he like this pic.twitter.com/AnlnoyZgOp — m. (@idyyllliic) April 14, 2022

In the clip, you can clearly see how Jonty Rhodes tries to touch the feet of MI's mentor Sachin Tendulkar. However, Sachin out of respect pushed the South African playfully while laughing and blushing. Later, both the legends shared a hug which was truely a great moment.

Coming to the match, a target of 199 looked imminently chaseable when teenagers Dewald Brevis (49 off 25 balls) and NT Tilak Varma (36 off 20 balls) were at the crease but Punjab bowlers did well enough to restrict MI to 186 for nine at the end of 20 overs.

The duo added 84 runs in just 6.5 overs to turn the match head on before their successive dismissals did again bring Punjab back as fortunes swung like a pendulum. Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 30 balls) wasn't in best rhythm and Kieron Pollard (10, 11 balls) season just got from bad to worse.

Finally, it was Surya, who took matters in his own hands with a six over extra cover off Vaibhav Arora and then opened the face to slash it over backward point for a six as 33 were required off last three overs. However it was Kagiso Rabada, who removed Surya in the 19th over, caught by Smith in the deep after which there wasn't much resistance left from MI.

With PTI inputs